Fresh off his Amazon-streamed reunion with Kanye West as part of the visually indelible Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, Drake has turned his attention to matters of fragrance.

On Friday, the Right Said Fred-interpolating Certified Lover Boy artist’s candle company Better World Fragrance House (word of which first started making the rounds back in 2020) dropped a limited edition new holiday scent dubbed Winter Warmth. The scent, now available via the brand’s site, is described as a “fruity, cozy” experience made possible by the combined efforts of fresh mint, apples, and soft musk notes.

Candle enthusiasts will note that Winter Warmth is joined in the larger Better World Fragrance House lineup by previously unveiled scents including Carby Musk, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover⁠, Good Thoughts⁠, and Muskoka.

Back in May, Drake commemorated Mother’s Day by offering free BWFH candles to fans in Canada who ordered from his favorite restaurants using the Uber Eats platform. Included in that holiday-timed campaign was the aforementioned Carby Musk, which was previously billed as a product that “actually smells like Drake.”

The twists and turns of the CLB era intersected with Ye’s Donda chapter at Thursday’s cinematically presented Free Larry Hoover experience, which—among other things (including a slew of examples of Mike Dean’s sonic unmatchedness)—saw Drake and Kanye reprising the 2009 supergroup cut “Forever.”

Earlier this week, Drake was reported to have withdrawn his nominations for the 2022 Grammys. As previously announced, Drake had received two nominations, including in the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance categories.