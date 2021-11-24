Luxury sportswear. It’s a category that Don C has cultivated and operated in for the past decade. Snapback hats with python skin brims, basketball shorts with premium grade hardware, and quilted leather Air Jordan 2s made to resemble Chanel bags are just some of the concepts he’s presented to the masses.

For years, the products have remained popular and recognizable, but were not always attainable for everyone. A Just Don snapback or pair of shorts, for example, cost between $400 and $450. Don recalls being self-conscious about the exorbitant price points when speaking to people from the Chicago neighborhood where he grew up.

“When I go back around and everybody’s saying they love my brand and love what I’m doing, but they can’t consume it, that does bother me,” he tells Complex.

But now, Don C is providing a solution to his fans who may not have the disposable income to spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of mesh shorts: a line of apparel called All City. The new brand, which launched on Nov. 10, is sold exclusively through Foot Locker’s online platform and various brick-and-mortar locations across the country. The first collection consists of elevated, ‘90s-inspired sportswear pieces that Just Don’s known for such as track pants with branded seams, shorts with giant embroidered logos, satin varsity jackets, or graphic knit sweaters showing off the Chicago skyline. Details like jacquard collars on T-shirts are a nod to his high school wardrobe. The pieces are familiar to Don C’s supporters, but they are more affordable as nothing retails above $195. But Don C wants everyone to know that more affordable pricing doesn’t mean cheaper quality.

“I did not want to diffuse ideas though. I did not want to water down Just Don. I wanted to come up with a concept that I thought was appropriate at Foot Locker. That’s why I looked at All City being something that’s very community based,” says Don C. “It’s a lot of pillars in All City that are the exact same pillars as Just Don, but there’s some stuff with Just Don that I do differently with All City. Of course it’s all coming from my creation, so I think it falls under my umbrella of ideas and the ecosphere that I bring people in when you come into the Don C world, but All City is really going to stand on its own.”

All City isn’t the only way Don C wants to bring luxury sportswear to the community. During the conversation, he also revealed his plans to open the Fashion Athletics Art Museum (FAAM) in the southside of Chicago in the near future.

“I wanna use my community to inspire and spread the good messaging, and then try to do that in other communities where eventually it’s global,” he says.

We recently sat down with Don C over Zoom to discuss his All City line, his goal of making Just Don into a legacy brand, the impact of his Air Jordan 2 collab from 2015, and more. Check out the full conversation below.