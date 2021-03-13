Dolce & Gabbana has joined the long list of DJ Khaled collaborators.

The Italian fashion house teamed up with the award-winning hitmaker on an exclusive collection described as “Miami-meets-Mediterranean.” The capsule consists of both beachwear and ready-to-wear unisex pieces, including tracksuits, pullover hoodies, shorts, and accessories, all of which are presented in bold colors and all-over print patterns.

“I’m excited to announce this amazing new collection I have been working on with Dolce & Gabbana,” Khaled said in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate with Stefano and Domenico, and this collection showcases a fun blend of my classic Miami style and the high fashion of Dolce & Gabbana.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the design duo behind the label, returned Khaled’s kind words.

“DJ Khaled’s energy and passion greatly impressed us,” they said. “Working with him on this special project was a new and exciting experience”.

The DJ Khaled x Dolce & Gabbana collection will be available Monday at select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques and the label’s online store.

The collection was highlighted in Khaled’s cover story for British GQ’s Hype Issue. Khaled touched on the fashion collaboration as well as his upcoming album, Khaled Khaled, which is also his full birth name.

“I’ve been inspired by others like Jay-Z and Puff Daddy,” he said. “If you look at some of your favourite icons, there’s a point when people start calling them by their real name. It’s Sean Combs and Sean Carter. You know Khaled as a mogul, as a hustler, but I am a father. And a winner. And I am God’s child. You know what I’m saying?”