When things get hot in New York, city dwellers head to the rooftops. Known to locals as the “tar beach,” rooftops offer an escape from sweltering sidewalks and crowded streets. In addition to the peace, relaxation, and seclusion, they also provide scenic views of the skyline that make perfect backdrops for summer memories. Of course, stylish city residents never skimp on their wardrobes, even when it’s just they and their friends catching some sun and luxuriating on the roof.
That’s where Dior comes in. This season, the venerable French fashion house has something special for roof-bound city folk and seaside vacationers alike. Recently, the Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones has been hanging out with Kenny Scharf, drawing inspiration from the New York-based, cartoon-obsessed multidisciplinary artist’s energetic work. You can see that creative relationship blossoming in Dior’s new Beachwear Capsule, which features a Scharf-print shirt and matching swim shorts, as well as all the staples you’ll need to hit any beach in style, from towels and sunglasses to water bottles and espadrilles.
To celebrate the Beachwear Capsule’s release, Complex hit Brooklyn’s rooftops to show how you can style the collection your own way. Scope the looks below, then head to Dior to cop some new beach gear for your own mission to a rooftop respite.
Dior Oblique Bathrobe | $2,050 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf Short Swim Shorts | $1,250 /// Dior Bottle Holder With Shoulder Strap and Bottle | $830
Nothing says luxury drip like a Dior Oblique Bathrobe. Wear it with the Dior Kenny Scharf Short Swim Shorts to create an unforgettable fit that’s equal parts high fashion and art.
Dior Oblique Bathrobe | $2,050 /// Dior Short-Sleeved Sweater | $1,050 /// Dior CD Link S1U Sunglasses | $600 /// Dior Oblique Short Swim Shorts | $1,250 /// Dior Saddle Tote Bag With Shoulder Strap | $2,600 /// Dior Paradise Espadrilles | $750
When you head to the beach—tar or otherwise—you’re going to need a bag to pack your clothes and party supplies. This Dior Saddle Tote Bag With Shoulder Strap fits the bill, offering plenty of room for your Dior Oblique Short Swim Shorts, Bathrobe, and anything else you might need.
Oversized Dior Oblique T-shirt | $790 /// Dior Oblique Beach Towel | $650 /// Dior Track Shorts | $1,350 /// Dior Paradise Espadrilles | $750
This season, oversized outfits are making a comeback, so act like a trend starter and add an Oversized Dior Oblique T-shirt and Track Shorts to your next beach day ensemble. You’ll be comfortable, cool, and way ahead of the game.
Dior CD Link S1U Sunglasses | $600 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf Shirt | $1,750 /// Dior Saddle Tote Bag With Shoulder Strap | $2,600 /// Dior Oblique Beach Towel | $650 /// Dior ‘CD Icon’ Swim Shorts | $790 /// Dior Atlas Sandal | $1,050
No garment tells the world you’re ready to chill exquisitely quite like a printed short-sleeve shirt. This Dior Kenny Scharf Shirt takes that style to the next level, bearing the artist’s iconic cartoon characters and even a subtle Dior oblique jacquard for extra texture, all on a silk and cotton textile that’s cool, breazy, and sturdy too.
Dior and Kenny Scharf Shirt | $1,750 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf Short Swim Shorts | $1,250 /// Dior Atlas Sandal | $1,050
New Yorkers love a matching set. Each one is like a personal sports uniform for life in the Big Apple. So why not take your own style to a higher echelon with this Dior Kenny Scharf Shirt and matching Short Swim Shorts. The look is packed with unique energy that will help your summer be more fun and stylish.
Dior Track Jacket | $1,750 /// Dior Short-Sleeved Sweater | $1,050 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf Short Swim Shorts | $1,250 /// Dior CD Link S1U Sunglasses | $600 /// Dior Bottle Holder With Shoulder Strap and Bottle | $830
When you’re hitting the roof, city streets, or even a real beach, you’ll need a breathable top for daytime and a light jacket to cover up come night. Dior’s new Beachwear Capsule’s got you covered on both fronts, with this Short-Sleeved Sweater and Track Jacket. Layer up and stay out having fun from day to night.
Styling by Rebecca O’Rourke, Hair by Jomo Kenyatta, Makeup by Verónica Gaona with products furnished by Dior Beauty, Modeling by Jerel Anderson and Baby Boy Pajulas via LÜK, Line Production by Tiffany Tran, Production Coordinating by Sahiba Kaur, Art Direction by Andrea Keeble, Lighting Direction by Yasin F. Muhammed, Location support by Sanja Vukotic, Strategy by Mikhail Bortnik, Production Assistance by Keisha Brady, and Project Management by Nia Thomas.