Moving through the seasons, Montreal-based imprint Dime has recently unveiled its upcoming Holiday 2021 collection.

Presented via a minimal lookbook, the seasonal range combines effortless style with peak comfort for an array of cold-weather options, including outerwear, knitwear, sweatpants, jeans, shirts, and more.

Leading the collection is the Corduroy Wave Puffer jacket in “Ice Blue” and “Pistachio Green” colourways, along with the Storm Polar Fleece in dark blue and beige. Staple pieces include the Dime’s Classic French Terry Crewneck, Classic Small Logo Hoodie, Classic Logo Crewneck, Classic Small Logo Crewneck, Classic Small Logo Sweatpants, Classic Logo Cap. Other notable highlights arrive courtesy of the label’s knitwear offering and include a crew neck sweater with an abstract art design that comes in olive green, navy, and beige.

Elsewhere, the collection comprises plaid covered snap button-down flannels and hoodies and a selection of relaxed sweatpants, jeans, and corduroy pants designed to keep you cosy this season.

Take in selects from the Dime’s Holiday 2021 collection below, all of the pieces are due to release via the brand’s web store on November 27.