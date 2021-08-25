Continuing its mission of spotlighting African heritage, Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper has recently unveiled their “From Africa To The World” capsule collection which celebrates the brand’s vision of transcending borders and uniting global communities.

Showcased via a collegiate-inspired lookbook, the collection utilises a schoolwear aesthetic, featuring a varsity-style jacket and matching athleisure.

Highlights from the capsule include the Hobe Varsity Jacket, which features Daily Paper branding and an embroidered globe motif on the back, while patches of the Daily Paper shield logo, the brand’s initials, and the collection name can be found across the chest and the upper right sleeve. Leather shoulder details, snap buttons, and pocket details complete the clean new design.

The forest green theme is continued across the Hobe hoodie and joggers, which arrive in brushed fleece and include the Daily Paper logo, collection name, and the same globe artwork. Additional offerings include a sweatshirt with a large knitted panel and a selection of t-shirts in black, white, and green colourways.

Peep the campaign below and cop Daily Paper’s ‘From Africa To The World’ collection now via www.dailypaperclothing.com.