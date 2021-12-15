Photographer and artist Cheryl Fox has launched her first NFT collection.

“The medium of NFT’s has given me the courage and confidence to share my unique work with the world,” Fox, whose debut NFT collection with Guilty By Association (GBA) is titled SMOKE, said in a press release. “This inventive way protects and immortalizes the work online and returns the value to the creator. It’s every artist’s dream come true.”

The first drop is intended to be part of a larger series of creative works leading up to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in 2023. For Fox, it marks the first time her photos and animations—including familiar faces like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Seth Rogen, and more—have been minted on the blockchain.

To see the full 12-piece collection, head to Foundation’s site here. In a statement, Lindsay Howard—who serves as Head of Community at Foundation—said the team was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to share Fox’s work in this fashion. “Cheryl Fox’s photography NFT collection highlights her incredible skill for documenting subtle, personal moments,” Howard said.