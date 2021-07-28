Carhartt WIP has unveiled its latest offering of autumnal workwear for FW21, spotlighting a range of weather-appropriate fabrics, from textured corduroy and treated canvas to wool and flannel.

The collection of seasonal wears arrive in a colour palette inspired by dusty planes and saturated landscapes, with many of the stand-out pieces from this season include Carhartt WIP’s well-known Double Knee pant design.

Incorporated across trousers, overalls and the OG Arctic coat, each garment features a removed panel, revealing a slight colour differentiation underneath. Further highlights include the use of an undyed herringbone material, giving items a salt-and-pepper look.

The drop also sees the introduction of a new camouflage pattern — which is a mix of traditional Indonesia vine camo, British DPM and rain camo — and provides a subtle nod to the label’s penchant for hunting, rock climbing, and other outdoor pursuits.

Check out the shots below and shop Carhartt WIP’s FW21 collection now from the brand’s web store.