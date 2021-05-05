It isn’t done quite yet, but Bobby Shmurda’s got some new ink on his arm.

On his Instagram Stories Wednesday morning, Bobby shared a flick of himself getting his latest tattoo, a portrait of Harriet Tubman.

With a couple prayer and heart emojis, Bobby shouted out Brooklyn tattoo artist Daz Léone Ink and tagged him in the post. Daz has been in business since 2009, and with one look at his Instagram, it seems he’s done portraits of Pop Smoke and the Joker, as well as several other abstract pieces.

When sharing the work he’s doing on Bobby’s right arm—which seems like it's well on the way to being complete—he revealed it’ll take more than just one session to get the historical figure just right.

“First session of a long project,” Daz wrote on IG. “Welcome home bro. He got some fire on the way.”

Bobby was released from prison in February and has been keeping busy since. He’s also getting his jewelery collection up to speed; after Shmurda got out, Rowdy Rebel gifted him a glow-in-the-dark chain. And just recently, the 26-year-old Brooklyn native shared a pic of a stunning GS9 piece he got from Benny the Jeweler.