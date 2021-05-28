Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have commissioned the world’s most expensive car.

While Rolls-Royce hasn’t confirmed if the celebrity couple are the owners, the car manufacturer did unveil its Boat Tail convertible for an undisclosed client. The blue vehicle—perhaps a nod to the Carters’ daughter Blue Ivy and their overall love for the color—boasts a number of luxury features, including a rear deck with a dinner set, parasol, rotating cocktail tables, and a double refrigerator, according to Page Six. The pricetag, which hasn’t been verified by the company, is said to be $28 million.

In fact, Rolls-Royce specifically describes the refrigerator’s ability to keep “the clients’ favorite vintages of Armand de Brignac” at “precisely six degrees.” Hov recently sold 50 percent of his stake in Armand de Brignac to Moët Hennessy in February.

A source told the Telegraph, “It’s thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its detailing matching their favorite things.”

The car also includes features like two-sided Bovet 1822 timepieces made for a couple, which can be used in the car as clocks or worn. The convertible grand tourer was made for the Mediterranean backroads of the Cote d’Azur, a place Jay and Bey frequent.

The model is one of three lavish bespoke models. It took four years to design and produce the vehicles in collaboration with the clients. Its reported $28 million pricetag is twice as much as the Rolls-Royce coachbuilt 2017 Sweptail, which was priced at around $14 million.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce’s CEO, called the Boat Tail the company’s “most ambitious project yet.”

The four-seater, two-door, 19-foot Boat Tail garnered such a price because it is almost a one-off and was built from scratch by Rolls-Royce’s new Coachbuild department. While the owners of the car haven’t been revealed, the company described them as a couple “with a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens, and fine champagnes and like sailing.”

The company’s head of coachbuild design Alex Innes added, “I enjoyed many meetings with the owner and his wife at their home—they were wonderfully welcoming. They like to serve food in the mezze style, so we talked about the sense of hosting and grandeur which had to be part of this car. We road tested with everything on board at 155mph, just to ensure there are no rattles.”

To top it off, the Telegraph wrote flat-out, “It is understood Jay-Z signed the underside of the Rolls-Royce motif on the grille before it was mounted, while Beyoncé did the same beneath the rear badge, with both signing the engine manifold.”