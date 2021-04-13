Toronto lifestyle store Better™ Gift Shop and Salomon have linked up for their second partnership collection on the X Ultra 3 GTX, with the latest model arriving as a homage to classic hiking footwear.

The earth-toned sneaker arrives with bright pops of colour inspired by the everyday happenings of the Better™ Gift Shop team in Toronto. The versatility of the city and its surrounding geography sees locals encounter a variety of terrain over the course of a day.

The Salomon X Ultra 3 GTX for Better Gift shop is a hybrid of a low hiking sneaker and a trail running shoe, with foam cushioning providing comfort that connects directly to the sneaker’s sole. The model also features mud guards and integrated rubber toe caps, providing durable protection from roots, rocks and city curbs.

Speaking about the collaboration, Oliver Catahan, Better™ Gift Shop’s General Manager, said: “Better™ Gift Shop is a brand that was built for the community, by the community. With our first Salomon collaboration, we updated their classic hiker silhouette. This time, we’ve put our spin on one of our favorite hiking shoes and more importantly, we’re spotlighting up-and-coming artists that are near and dear to the Better™ Gift Shop family. We wanted to illustrate the true versatility of this shoe by showing people who actually wear our product over the course of their day.”

To celebrate the release of the collab model, Seattle-based artists Hank Reavis and Noah Trimble will be spotlighted in a documentary airing April 16 on the Better™ Gift Shop Instagram page.

The shoe will drop on April 17 at the Better™ Gift Shop store in Toronto and on its website, while Salomon and select Dover Street Market stores like the one in London or Los Angeles will then drop the model on April 20. Get a closer look at the model below.