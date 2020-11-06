Cozy fits are having a good year in 2020, especially since we're forced to quarantine in our homes due to COVID-19. We’ve gone from taking meetings in actual clothes to logging into Zoom calls wearing crewneck sweaters, sweatpants, and anything oversized. Now that the temperatures are dropping, we have more of an excuse to crank the comfy levels up a notch.

Whether you need to spruce up your hoodie collection or want more sweatpants to lounge in, we've rounded up a list of the best cozy sweatsuits to add to your arsenal. Check out the list below.