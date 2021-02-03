Need some ideas for what to get for your significant other, or hint for your significant other to get for you, for Valentine's Day in a few weeks? Single and in search of the perfect item to show yourself some love? Good news. There are a bunch of great products dropping this week that are worthy of your consideration.

Highlights for many shoppers will be the first delivery from Stüssy's Spring 2021 collection and the new array of sneakers from Bape's Spring 2021 lineup that will be hitting stores. Other notable drops include a new range of sandals from Suicoke, cozy sherpa pieces from Tombogo, a retro-inspired collection from Starter Black Label that dropped just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, and plenty of affordable essentials from Uniqlo U to name a few.

Take a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.