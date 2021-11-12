For Fall/Winter 2021, outdoor specialist Berghaus has reunited with Dukes Cupboard for its archive-inspired Dean Street collection.

Continuing to take inspiration from the former’s 55-year history, the pair now explore how the designs have evolved through the ages, telling the story of how the outdoor icon cemented its rightful place in urban culture.

The campaign, directed by Dukes Cupboard, features two faces from their close-knit community. NinetyFly & Wavey Garmz founder Rihannon Barry and artist Marcus Jefferson discuss their own experiences with Berghaus, zeroing in on its importance within street style and intercity life.

Arguably the stand-out piece in the new collection is Berghaus’ Mayeurvate jacket, which takes inspiration from a famed archive piece, the Cormayeur jacket. Meanwhile, in a fresh take on the seasonal puffer, the oversized Selapass jacket features elements specifically designed for mountaineering expeditions of decades passed and superior Primaloft Synthetic insulation technology.

Elsewhere, the label reworks an Alpine-inspired motif with its own Aztec pattern, while psychedelic tie-dye prints are remixed on a palette of lilac, inky blue, and aqua.

Finally, the capsule pays homage to 90s streetwear with the colour-blocked Cropped Co-ord Wind Jacket and revived Aztec trim and Prism fleece.

Always striving for a more eco-conscious future, every Berghaus piece comes with the offer of a free repair, a service that helps to keep the kit going overland, not into it. Several styles in the full collection are also part of the Berghaus MADEKIND™ commitment, meaning that fabrics are made using recycled materials or environmentally friendly dyeing processes.

From November 10, the London store will be transformed into Berghaus time capsule, with the Dukes Cupboard team hand-selecting a number of archival Berghaus items for display. The archive will merge the old and new, celebrating the brand’s rich heritage and long history of innovative products that went on to shape the outdoor fashion scene.

The Dean Street collection is set to launch on November 11 and will be available via the Berghaus webstore.