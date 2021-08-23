After collaborating with the likes of Havianas and ASICS, BAPE has unveiled two classic silhouettes as part of its latest link-up with Timberland for Fall/ Winter 2021.

Both styles are crafted using Timberland’s “Better Leather,” sourced from tanneries that are independently audited and rated by the Leather Working Group for responsible water, energy and waste management practices. Other eco-conscious materials include ReBOTL™ fabric made from at least 50% recycled plastic and its Primaloft® insulation made from 55% recycled post-consumer materials.

Dressed in BAPE’s signature camouflage print all over, the Premium Waterproof Chukka Boot combines the brand’s renowned “wheat” colour with a flurry of co-branded details. The tongue is finished off with co-branded patches, and the lateral boasts BAPE’s BAPE STA logo in dark brown leather.

The same pattern and print is then incorporated across the 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes, which feature green lacing throughout, bold pops of colour, and famous earthy tones.

Peep the shots below and cop the BAPE x Timberland collaboration now via the Timberland web store and at select BAPE stockists.