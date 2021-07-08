ASAP Rocky has been named the first-ever guest artistic director of PacSun.

The partnership with Rocky’s ASAP Worldwide will have the All Smiles artist overseeing designer collabs, brand campaigns, in-store activations, and more.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” Rocky said in a press release on Thursday. “Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

Fittingly, the first Rocky and PacSun collaboration will be with Vans and includes a capsule collection boasting a tree of styles of the Old Skool silhouette. The collection features Old Skools in black canvas, white leather, and silver reflective colorways.