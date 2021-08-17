ASAP Rocky’s creative collective AWGE is back with another NEEDLES collaboration.

Front and center here is a reinvention of the revered NEEDLES tracksuit, complete with colorful side banding. Also featured are a number of zipped top options, including a reversible work jacket and more.

The pieces, fittingly, are shown in action in a photography campaign from @fuckatnames.

The new AWGE x NEEDLES collection launches sales on Aug. 21 at select shops including Nepenthes in Tokyo, London, and New York. The pieces will also be available at SSENSE and DOMICILE, also starting on Aug. 21.

Rocky has been particularly prolific in the fashion space as of late, having been named the first-ever guest artistic director of PacSun in July and joining up with Klarna for a new pandemic-referencing campaign earlier in the summer.

His upcoming new album, meanwhile, is tentatively titled All Smiles and—if Rocky’s comments in a recent GQ interview hold up—the fallen-out-of-favor former Smiths frontman Morrissey will be featured.

Below, get a closer look at the new AWGE x NEEDLES collection via some @fuckatnames portraits and a few product shots.

