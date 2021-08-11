ASAP Nast, arguably one of hip-hop’s best-dressed figures, has landed another fashion gig.

On Wednesday, MCM unveiled the first installment of its 45th anniversary campaign starring the Harlem rapper. The fall/winter 2021 collection, titled M’ETAVERSE, is said to epitomize the German label’s past and future through the use of classic codes, modern styling, and its longstanding commitment to top-tier craftsmanship.

The range also sees MCM’s introduction of sustainable textiles, such as recycled nylon, cruelty-free virgin wool, and plush eco fur. There’s also a solid mix of structured and deconstructed silhouettes throughout the collection, which includes everything from pullover hoodies and cropped leather jackets to double-breasted blazers and joggers to tees and knitwear.

“As MCM examines the metaverse from the physical to the digital, the current Fall-Winter collection celebrates home as the convergence of all journeys and destinations through a seasonless approach for the first time ...” the label wrote in a press release. “ASAP Nast and crew can be seen modeling multipurpose hybrids of the brand’s signature silhouettes that enable hands-free mobility and futuristic, modular accessories that are adapted for multi-occasion use.”

The fall/winter 2021 collection also offers a solid selection of accessories, like monogrammed silk scarves, Nappa leather belts, and, of, course a wide range of handbags.

“I had a grand time collaborating with MCM and being involved in the brand’s 45th anniversary celebration,” Nast said in a press release. “I’ve always respected MCM’s commitment to being bold and inclusive, and I can’t wait for everyone to discover this work.”

You can check out MCM’s fall/winter 2021 campaign in the video above and images below. Nast stars alongside model Lukas Marshall, as well as digital creators Stella Lucia and Kiddy Akita.

MCM’s fall/winter 2021 collection is available now in stores and online.