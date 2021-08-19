ASAP Ferg and Snapple have teamed up to deliver a new mini-documentary and capsule collection dedicated to the corner stores of New York City that acted as a cornerstone for both Ferg and the brand.

With cameo appearances from Anik Khan, ASAP Tyy, Dapper Dan, and more, A Snapple Corner Story provides a glimpse into the New York City streets and illuminates how important corner stores, bodegas, delis, or whatever you know them as are for their surrounding community. The capsule collection includes a brown vintage hoodie, a navy stonewashed tee, a black tee, socks, and a black hat that has Snapple’s logo on it with “A Corner Story” embroidered on the side.

When talking about the partnership, Ferg explained how exciting he was to partner with Snapple to bring the documentary and collection to life.

“The chance to partner with Snapple on this film was an incredible opportunity,” Ferg said. “I’ve been a fan of Snapple all my life, and being able to give back to the community and the people who made me who I am today means everything to me.”

Keurig Dr. Pepper Vice President of Brand Marketing, Katie Webb, also emphasized how Ferg was a perfect person to team up with for this collab considering he represents the communities and corner stores they were shedding light on.

“A native New Yorker on the pulse of music and art – A$AP Ferg was the perfect creator to collaborate with on this initiative,” she said. “It’s an authentic partnership that gives back to Snapple’s roots and highlights the enduring culture of New York City.”

The new ASAP Ferg x Snapple collection is available here, and you can watch their documentary A Snapple Corner Story up top.

Check out the pieces included in the collection down below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist