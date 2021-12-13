Acne Studios has opened a new store in New York City, complete with design touches from Arquitectura-G.

Visitors will be greeted with wall-to-wall carpeting comprised of 100-perent tufted wool (customized by frequent Acne collaborator Kasthall) and unique lighting crafted by designer Benoit Lalloz, another long-time creative partner of the Acne Studios team.

Last week, the launch of the new store—located at 33 Greene Street in SoHo—was celebrated with both a cocktail party (featuring DJ sets from Mona Matsouka and Bladee) and a special Friends of the Maison dinner event (featuring a DJ set by Alima Lee and a performance from Kelsey Lu).

Among the confirmed guests at the Dec. 9 launch celebration were Mattias Magnusson, Mikael Schiller, Aquaria, Ella Hunt, Pom Klementieff, Meadow Walker, Ajani Russell, Oyinda, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Jessica Joffe, Rebecca Dayan, Colleen Barry, Gabriela Hearst, Chloe Wise, Delfin Finley, and more.

Below, see a selection of image of the new Acne Studios space, as well as shots from the launch event.

Earlier this year, Acne Studios released the 568-page Acne Paper book, marking a collectible commemoration of the no-longer-published fashion mag. Get a preview of the book here.