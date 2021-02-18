Acne Studios have dropped off “Welcome to Stockholm” capsule, a range that sees Swedish imprint use real-life references from it’s Stockholm home in the form of all-over graffiti prints.

Paying homage to city’s quick wit and spontaneity, the graffti motif running throughout the range characterises different animals or urban moods, with tongue-in-cheek depictions of a “City Rat” the “Beat Cat” and “Underground Bear”, the print is emblazoned on sweatshirts, tees and tote-bags, with famed Swedish photographer and film director Anders Edström shooting the campaign.

With pastel colours implemented throughout, a palette of putty, lilac, blue, chartreuse and brick red each attributed to a specific character represented in the new range, which is a distinctly different move away from Acne’s usually-refined silhouettes.

Speaking on the significance of the dockside district of Frihamnen in Stockholm where the campaign was shot, Edström explained: “I walk past Frihamnen almost every day with my dog and almost every time I take some pictures, so it was the first thing I thought of for this shoot. In all the cities I’ve lived in, I’ve always been attracted to the places that were abstract, not so defined, where you can make up your own world, where you can dream. Frihamnen is a place like that.”

Take in Acne Studios’ “Welcome to Stockholm” capsule, shot by Anders Edström, below and cop the collection now from the brand’s webstore.