What Are Havaianas? Everything You Need to Know About the Flip-Flop That Took Over Summer 2026

A new kitten heel flip-flop developed with Studio Constance for SS27 and limited collabs that quickly move from havaianas.com and major retailers to platforms like StockX and GOAT show how the brand is leveraging hype drops to stay central to the 2026 flip-flop and thong-sandal wave.

High-fashion collaborations like Isabel Marant x Havaianas (studs and puffed silhouettes) and BAPE x Havaianas (ABC camo Tradi Zori and Top) have pushed the brand into runway and resale culture, with StockX reporting triple-digit jumps in sales, prices, and premiums.

Havaianas, the Brazilian rubber flip-flop invented in 1962 and inspired by Japanese Zori sandals, has evolved from everyday workwear into a global fashion staple now styled far beyond the beach with dresses, denim, and even office looks.

Havaianas has been making the same basic rubber sandal since 1962, and for most of that time, fashion didn't have much to say about it. That changed somewhere around 2025, when the Brazilian flip-flop brand started showing up in places it had no business being: on runways, in resale listings, and on the feet of people who care deeply about what's on their feet. Here’s everything you should know about Havaianas — one of the hottest summer shoe brands this year.

What Are Havaianas?

Havaianas is a Brazilian flip-flop brand that's been around since 1962, when manufacturer Alpargatas S.A. created and patented the sandal design in São Paulo. More than six decades later, the brand still leans into that origin story, positioning itself as the original flip-flop out of Brazil.

Why Are Havaianas So Popular Right Now?

Havaianas' flip-flops were one of the most popular shoes last year, signaling that the broader flip-flop moment was real and that the Brazilian brand was leading it. Since then, the momentum behind the shoe has strengthened because of its embrace by the high-fashion world. Now they're showing up with maxi dresses, denim, and even office-adjacent outfits. The Olsen twins wearing their own brand's flip-flops alongside Havaianas only reinforced the point: the flip-flop is no longer a vacation item you pack away in September.

What Is the Isabel Marant x Havaianas Collaboration?

The Isabel Marant x Havaianas collaboration brings two distinct silhouettes: the Studs Sandals, which come in beige and black and add hardware to the classic flip-flop base, and the Maxi Puffed Sandals, a chunkier, more sculptural shape available in cream and black.

The collection is available directly through Havaianas' site and at major retailers, and it's drawn the kind of editorial attention that signals real fashion traction.

What Other Collaborations Has Havaianas Released?

The BAPE collaboration is the one that got resale culture paying attention. Havaianas and A Bathing Ape teamed up on two silhouettes: the Tradi Zori, a flip-flop rooted in the same Japanese sandal tradition that inspired Havaianas' original design, and the classic Top, both covered in BAPE's ABC camouflage print. The Tradi Zori came in white and steel grey at $130, while the Top ran $60 across pink, navy, and green. Havaianas CMO Fernanda Romano framed it as a natural pairing, noting that both brands "exist on the streets, they're versatile to wear, and they're so ubiquitous that anyone can recognise them instantly."

What Is the Havaianas Kitten Heel?

At Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2026, Havaianas debuted something that nobody saw coming: a kitten heel version of its classic flip-flop, developed with Studio Constance for the SS27 season. The collaboration takes the same rubber sandal the brand has been making since 1962 and stacks a small heel under it, giving one of fashion's most casual shoes a runway-ready update.

The timing is deliberate. The kitten heel has been one of the more persistent trends running through recent fashion weeks, and Havaianas stepping into that conversation signals the brand is serious about staying in the style discussion beyond just beach season. Whether the kitten heel version makes it to wide retail or stays a runway moment is still to be determined, but the presentation alone reinforces how far the flip-flop has traveled from its workwear origins.

Are Havaianas Selling on the Resale Market?

Havaianas are showing up on StockX and GOAT, which is a newer development for a brand that spent most of its existence nowhere near the resale conversation. Sales have exploded off a small base, with the action concentrated almost entirely on the limited collaborations — the BAPE ABC camo styles and the Isabel Marant Studs and Maxi Puffed Sandals are the ones generating the most interest. Compared to the volume you'd see on a hyped Nike or New Balance drop, the numbers are still modest, but the trajectory is what's drawing attention. According to StockX, sales on the platform for Havaianas have increased 500 percent compared to the same period last year. Average resale prices are up 231 percent, and the average premium is up 96 percent — proving that the hype for the shoes is very real.

Where Can You Buy Havaianas?