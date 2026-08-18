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Brigade's Fifth Annual BBQ Brought 2,000 People to Brooklyn With a Jordan Collab in Tow

The brand debuted a Jordan Jumpman x Brigade script logo lockup, including a UV-reactive tee that revealed the NYC skyline in sunlight.

Brigade BBQ
Press photo via Sarah Gaudio

New York streetwear brand Brigade just celebrated its fifth annual BBQ with the biggest one yet — bringing the Jordan Brand into the mix.

On Aug. 16, 2,000 people pulled up to the event, where Brigade unveiled a new logo mockup that paired the brand with Jordan’s Jumpman logo.

Four hundred attendees received black Jordan x Brigade T-shirts that featured both Brigade and Jordan’s logos together. The tees could get customized via airbrush by artists Sha and Elijah Maura.

Winners of the basketball and dominoes tournaments at the event, they got their hands on a limited UV-reactive version of the shirt that revealed some of New York City’s infamous skyline when exposed to sunlight.

To wrap up the event, artist El Sur2 closed the day with a live Típico performance.

Check out photos from the event below.

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