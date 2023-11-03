YG Wants Fans to Be Comfy in 'Treacherous Places' With New 4Hunnid Komfort Collection

YG's 4Hunnid has rolled out its latest collection, billed as being designed to provide comfort "in the most treacherous places."
Previously, YG described the collection as “your daily uniform to live life in comfort and style.” Dubbed the 4Hunnid Komfort collection, the latest offering from the brand—available now via the official 4Hunnid site and Zumiez—focuses on sweatshirt tees, sweatpants, sweat shorts, crewneck tops, and hoodies. Prices for the pieces, all of which are made from 100-percent cotton, top out at $89.95.
The collection is now live. Below, get a closer look at what to expect.
We last heard from 4Hunnid earlier this year thanks to a Los Angeles pop-up in celebration of its Fred Segal collection. The Kid Laroi, DaniLeigh, Bia, and more were among those who showed up to the special event back in February.
In September, YG closed Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show amid New York Fashion Week festivities.
"New level unlocked," YG said of the experience.