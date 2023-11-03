YG Wants Fans to Be Comfy in 'Treacherous Places' With New 4Hunnid Komfort Collection

Previously, YG described the collection as “your daily uniform to live life in comfort and style.” Dubbed the 4Hunnid Komfort collection, the latest offering from the brand—available now via the official 4Hunnid site and Zumiez—focuses on sweatshirt tees, sweatpants, sweat shorts, crewneck tops, and hoodies. Prices for the pieces, all of which are made from 100-percent cotton, top out at $89.95.

The collection is now live. Below, get a closer look at what to expect.