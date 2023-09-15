Watch YG Close Willy Chavarria's Spring-Summer 2024 Runway Show

New York Fashion Week ended on a strong note.

On Wednesday, September 13, Los Angeles-based designer Willy Chavarria presented his spring-summer 2024 collection at Manhattan’s Woolworth Building. The range, appropriately titled “New Life,” was much bolder than the previous offering, but continued Chavarria’s unparalleled approach to luxury menswear.

The collection primarily featured suiting and sportswear that took heavy cues from Chicano culture and collegiate prep. Billowy tracksuits were paired with Ranchero brim hats; relaxed linen blazers were layered under oversized trucker jackets; and tailored shirts were styled with wide-leg trousers that nodded to the iconic Dickie’s pants.

“I think this is my most elevated collection yet,” Chavarria told Vogue just moments before the show. “Last season, I wanted to separate myself from a more street/sportswear identity, and I wanted to clear the air and show that I could do a full couture evening collection… It’s not just sportswear, it’s not just eveningwear, it’s not just tailoring, it’s not just underwear—which I’m introducing this season—it’s all of those, worn together.”

YG closed out the show in a boxy two-button jacket with exaggerated shoulders, a pair of extra wide trousers, white lace-up shoes, and his signature diamond necklaces. The Compton rapper reshared his walk via Instagram on Thursday, writing: “New level unlocked.”