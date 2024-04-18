The North Face Unveils Official Sport Climbing Competition Uniforms for Paris 2024 Olympics

The uniforms will be worn by competing athletes from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Austria.

Apr 18, 2024
The North Face is bringing peak performance and visual storytelling together in the brand’s characteristically inspired way with the rollout of the official sport climbing competition uniforms for the Paris Olympics.

Revealed on Thursday were the uniforms set to be rocked by competing athletes from the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Austria.  Notably, athletes including Nathaniel Coleman, Melina Costanza, and Nina Williams were instrumental in the uniforms’ testing process, with the brand stating in press notes that the three were enlisted to make sure each piece "exceeded expectations" in both design and execution.

Get an in-depth look at the uniforms in action below. Complementing the pieces is a sport climbing competition kit from The North Face for France, which, alongside a U.S. kit, will be available to buy starting July 1.

Previously, The North Face's collaboration with Evelynn Escobar's Hike Clerb collective landed among Complex's picks for the best style releases of the week.

