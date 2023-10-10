Pharrell to Present Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection in Hong Kong

Pharrell is set to present his men’s pre-fall collection for Louis Vuitton in Hong Kong later this year.

As first reported by Women’s Wear Daily on Tuesday, the presentation is set for Nov. 30 and marks not only the first instance of LV’s pre-collection being shown in a traditional runway setting but also the first-ever LV show in Hong Kong.

The exact location has not yet been publicly announced. Complex has reached out to reps for Louis Vuitton for comment. This story may be updated.

In June, Pharrell—who was appointed men’s creative director of LV earlier this year—launched his debut collection with a presentation in Paris. Leading up to the much-discussed show, as previously reported, was a teaser for a campaign starring Rihanna. An initial campaign image debuted on the facade of Musée d’Orsay.

