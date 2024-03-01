Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and More Model New Murd33r.FM and Ultra Software Collab Pieces

Bloody Osiris’ Murd33r.FM and RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND’s Ultra Software brands unite in an inventive campaign.

Mar 01, 2024
Kai CenatAdin Ross, Speed, and Trevor Stewart have been enlisted to model pieces from the new collab collection from Bloody Osiris’ Murd33r.FM and RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND’s Ultra Software.

Per a press release, the six-piece collection is designed to bring together the complementary styles of biker and streamer culture, with the accompanying visuals fittingly leaning into that overlap. Featured in the collab are two hoodies, a sweater, a long-sleeve tee, and biker gloves.

After the capsule launches for email subscribers, the general public will get a shot at procuring pieces (via an access code) starting at 3:33 p.m. ET on Friday

See select pieces in action below.

