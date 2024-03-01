Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and More Model New Murd33r.FM and Ultra Software Collab Pieces

Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, Speed, and Trevor Stewart have been enlisted to model pieces from the new collab collection from Bloody Osiris’ Murd33r.FM and RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND’s Ultra Software.

Per a press release, the six-piece collection is designed to bring together the complementary styles of biker and streamer culture, with the accompanying visuals fittingly leaning into that overlap. Featured in the collab are two hoodies, a sweater, a long-sleeve tee, and biker gloves.