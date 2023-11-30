Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners With Christie’s for Auction in Support of Brooklyn Public Library

The Brooklyn Public Library's Book of HOV exhibit has been a huge success.

Nov 30, 2023
jay-z suitcase from auction
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
jay-z suitcase from auction
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation

A black leather case signed by Jay-Z and holding 13 metal library cards is being auctioned off by Roc Nation and Christie's in support of the Brooklyn Public Library, the site of the ongoing The Book of HOV exhibit

Per Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, the response to the exhibit has thus far ben “truly overwhelming” for all involved.

"We staged the exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, to serve as a reminder that genius lives in us all and there should be no barrier to knowledge and opportunity," Perez said in a press release. "Collaborating with Christie’s for this auction is an honor and I hope that the spirit of The Book Of HOV serves as an inspiration for others to consistently support vital community institutions.”

Jay’s signature is seen on the inside of the Pinel et Pinel case, which also comes with a metal bookmark and a commemorative card in the single-lot auction. As for those one-of-a-kind metal library cards, fans will note that they are indeed replicas of the cards made for exhibit attendees, with each one boasting the cover art from a different Jay album. 

Bids are now being accepted, with the auction slated to come to a close on Dec. 5. Get a closer look at the lot below.

jay-z cards in auction
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
jay-z autograph
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
a suitcase
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
jay-z american gangster card
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
jay-z library card
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation
jay-z hard knock life card
Image via Christie's/Roc Nation

In September, a certain off-white Lexus was added to the wildly popular exhibit, which launched this summer with a star-stacked grand opening event. A number of noteworthy archival pieces are featured in the exhibit, including the guitar Jay used to troll Noel Gallagher with some "Wonderwall."

