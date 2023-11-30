Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners With Christie’s for Auction in Support of Brooklyn Public Library

A black leather case signed by Jay-Z and holding 13 metal library cards is being auctioned off by Roc Nation and Christie's in support of the Brooklyn Public Library, the site of the ongoing The Book of HOV exhibit.

Per Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, the response to the exhibit has thus far ben “truly overwhelming” for all involved.

"We staged the exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, to serve as a reminder that genius lives in us all and there should be no barrier to knowledge and opportunity," Perez said in a press release. "Collaborating with Christie’s for this auction is an honor and I hope that the spirit of The Book Of HOV serves as an inspiration for others to consistently support vital community institutions.”

Jay’s signature is seen on the inside of the Pinel et Pinel case, which also comes with a metal bookmark and a commemorative card in the single-lot auction. As for those one-of-a-kind metal library cards, fans will note that they are indeed replicas of the cards made for exhibit attendees, with each one boasting the cover art from a different Jay album.

Bids are now being accepted, with the auction slated to come to a close on Dec. 5. Get a closer look at the lot below.