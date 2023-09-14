Jay-Z’s The Book of HOV Exhibit Adds 1993 Lexus GS 300 Installation

“We’re excited to partner with Lexus to bring Jay-Z's iconic 'off-white Lexus' to The Book of HOV," Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, said. "The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy."

Per Perez, fans can also expect the exhibit to be extended due to its "overwhelming" success.

"The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience," Perez said.