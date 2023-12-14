Fabolous to Block 'All Negative Comments' After Purse Jokes About Bottega Veneta Bag: 'IDGAF What Y’all Think'

Fabolous says he’s going to block “all negative comments” after a bunch of people who don’t know the first thing about fashion mocked him for rocking a Bottega Veneta cross-body bag.

As you’ve no doubt seen across social media in recent days, this all began with a carousel shared to Fab’s Instagram earlier this week. In the photos, the Summertime Shootout 3 artist is seen with Bottega Veneta’s padded tech cassette bag, which retails for $2,100.

Embarrassingly, several fashion-averse individuals were quick to reveal themselves as comically behind the times by not only referring to the bag as a “purse,” but also treating the word itself as an insult.

“IG commenters had a time making jokes about me wearing a purse, which was really a cross-body bag for me but go off,” Fabolous later said in an IG Stories update. “Fuck y’all. I like my little bag lol.”