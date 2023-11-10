Moschino’s New Creative Director Davide Renne Dead at 46

Davide Renne, who started his new role as Moschino’s creative director at the top of the month, has died.

The appointment of Renne was announced in October. Prior to joining Moschino, Renne spent 20 years at Gucci, including a period as the Italian luxury fashion house’s head womenswear designer.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” Massimo Ferretti, Chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe SpA, said in a statement issued Friday. “Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can't believe what happened.”

According to Ferretti, Renne and the brand were “working on an ambitious project in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future.” Despite his short time with the brand, Ferretti added, Renne was able to “immediately make himself loved and respected” by his new collaborators.

“Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” Ferretti said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Renne died on Friday in Milan. He was 46.

In a statement shared back in October alongside news of his creative director appointment, Renne looked forward to working with "a sense of discovery and experimentation" at Moschino.

“I am very conscious of the honor that Mr. Ferretti—a gentleman who has been almost fatherly in his ability to listen and establish a dialogue during our encounters—has bestowed upon me in taking charge of the House founded by one of fashion's great minds," he said at the time.

RIP.