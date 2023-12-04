ASAP Rocky’s Viral Vomiting Paparazzo Moment Was Part of New Bottega Veneta Campaign

ASAP Rocky and Bottega Veneta decided to put paparazzi to use in a new campaign billed as a “creative trifecta.”

Monday, Rocky let fans in on the performance art-esque strategy by way of an all-caps Instagram note.

“Throughout history, there has always been a funny relationship between photographers and celebrities,” Rocky said, as seen below. “Even down to the rights and the usage of photos, and the tabloid hustle, there’s always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follows [and] film them. While certain celebrities call paparazzi on themselves, other celebrities might get confrontational with photographers. While a very small few, such as myself, don’t mind, as long as they post the good angles, of course.”