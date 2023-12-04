ASAP Rocky’s Viral Vomiting Paparazzo Moment Was Part of New Bottega Veneta Campaign

ASAP Rocky and Bottega Veneta decided to put paparazzi to use in a new campaign billed as a “creative trifecta.”
Monday, Rocky let fans in on the performance art-esque strategy by way of an all-caps Instagram note.
“Throughout history, there has always been a funny relationship between photographers and celebrities,” Rocky said, as seen below. “Even down to the rights and the usage of photos, and the tabloid hustle, there’s always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follows [and] film them. While certain celebrities call paparazzi on themselves, other celebrities might get confrontational with photographers. While a very small few, such as myself, don’t mind, as long as they post the good angles, of course.”
This project with Bottega Veneta, per Rocky, is intended to “bridge that gap” by utilizing the Testing artist’s paparazzi attention to shine a light on new pieces from the Italian luxury house. As Rocky explained, the collection paparazzi-captured photos are intended to serve “less as a campaign and more as a creative trifecta brought to you by Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy, myself ASAP Rocky, and the talented tabloid-style photographers involved.”
Formally, the images in question are part of Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2024 campaign. Get a closer look below.
The most immediately familiar photo from the lineup, of course, sees Rocky in an all-leather sweatsuit that understandably went quite viral earlier this year when a paparazzo in pursuit of a jogging Rocky was reported to have engaged in some off-camera vomiting.
More recently, Rocky delved into virality thanks to an interview clip featuring Rihanna's laugh.