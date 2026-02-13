JD & Nike Just Raced 500 People Through A Shopping Centre

Last Sunday in Manchester, JD and Nike joined forces with Made Running to launch JD’s We Run This City campaign, bringing together 500 runners for a 5K staged inside an exclusive shutdown of the Trafford Centre. What unfolded wasn’t just another weekend run, but a large-scale community moment that blended performance, culture and serious early-morning commitment.



A DJ set and full-group warm-up led by the Made Running team got the event underway, before runners set off from the JD megastore, moving through the centre’s vast interior spaces and marble-lined corridors to finish back at the store and collect bespoke medals. Post-race snacks and drinks were provided by The Plant Blend.



Alongside the race, JD also built out a dedicated Nike Vomero try-on zone, giving runners the chance to put the brand’s latest performance silhouettes through their paces. The event formed part of JD’s wider We Run This City campaign, spotlighting Nike’s newest running line-up, available now online and in-store.



Leading the drop is the Nike Vomero Plus, built around 45mm of ZoomX cushioning in the heel (35mm in the forefoot) for maximum comfort and bounce over longer distances. The Nike Vomero 18 combines ZoomX and ReactX foam in a dual-density midsole, delivering soft landings with responsive energy return. Meanwhile, the Nike Pegasus Premium pushes the franchise forward with a full-length visible Air Zoom unit layered between ReactX and ZoomX foam for added propulsion and balance.

Beyond footwear, JD is also stocking Nike’s latest performance apparel, including sweat-wicking Miler tees, Challenger shorts, lightweight Packable Jackets and Dri-FIT layering designed to move seamlessly from training sessions to everyday wear.



Central to the event were Made Running and founder Hermen Dange. The collective has built real momentum—first in Manchester and increasingly beyond—by using running and community as tools for structure, support and change. Dange founded the club after serving time in prison, and that experience underpins its guiding line: “No One Gets Left Behind.” That rise has already led to a meeting with Nike’s CEO, with ambitions that now stretch towards building the biggest fitness community in the world.



With 500 runners turning up for its Trafford Centre shutdown, JD’s We Run This City campaign has already set the tone. If this was the starting line, lookout for future instalments at a city near you soon.



Shop the full Nike Performance collection now in-store and online.