Can't Afford Travis Scott's $201,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? How About Some Merch?

As to be expected with any Travis Scott collab, there is also some limited edition merch, which is available now via Travis Scott's web store. Most of his loyal fans likely don't have $201,000 to spend on a brown wrist watch. The merch capsule, which ranges from $45 to $1,850, gives them a more attainable access point.



Pieces include satin pajama pants covered in AP monograms, T-shirts featuring an array of horological imagery, zip-up hoodies peppered with sepia photos of AP's home city of Brassus, Switzerland, and crewnecks with AP and Cactus Jack co-branding. Accessories like slippers and belts will also be for sale. The color palette stays true to what we have come to expect from Travis Scott, earthy shades of brown and olive green mixed in with washed out colors like forest green and dusty purple that give them a vintage quality.



The entire capsule was debuted at Audemars Piguet's New York flagship store on Nov. 30 through a special pop-up that saw Cactus Jack completely overhaul the appearance of the showroom. Video boards with campaign visuals were placed across one wall, while merch occupied the opposite side of the space. Glowing green Cactus Jack x AP logos were also placed in various spots to illuminate the dimly-lit store. Travis Scott, Tom Brady, and Kevin Hart were in attendance to celebrate the occasion.