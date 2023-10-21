Tyler, the Creator Opens New GOLF WANG Store in London

Tyler, The Creator is expanding his GOLF clothing brand with a new store opening in London, England.
The GOLF WANG store, located at 57-59 Beak Street in the Soho area of Westminister in London's West End, opened its doors on Saturday with a special surprise appearance from the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Inside, customers have many clothes to choose from Tyler's brand, including its newly released fall/winter 2023 collection.
The location's interior design features dandelion yellow carpet strips, neutral-tone walls, and a yellow-hued iteration of the iconic British phone booth, which is a fully functional photo booth.
The new London GOLF WANG store is the third in Tyler's arsenal, as he has two other locations in New York City's Canal Street and Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood. Tyler has been busy with his clothing line as the luxury sector of GOLF, titled Le Fleur, recently teamed up with Lacoste for a new collaboration.
The collection features several items on sale, such as short-sleeve polos, collared knitwear, varsity jackets, graphic tees, and chunky, cable-knit cardigans, most of which feature the le FLEUR* flower and Lacoste crocodile co-branding. The collection is currently available through le Fleur's website as well as Lacoste's online shop.