Tyler, the Creator Opens New GOLF WANG Store in London

Tyler, The Creator is expanding his GOLF clothing brand with a new store opening in London, England.

The GOLF WANG store, located at 57-59 Beak Street in the Soho area of Westminister in London's West End, opened its doors on Saturday with a special surprise appearance from the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Inside, customers have many clothes to choose from Tyler's brand, including its newly released fall/winter 2023 collection.

The location's interior design features dandelion yellow carpet strips, neutral-tone walls, and a yellow-hued iteration of the iconic British phone booth, which is a fully functional photo booth.