Tyler, the Creator on Latest le FLEUR* x Lacoste Collab: ‘I Will Wear These Tan Pants With Every Outfit for the Next Three Years’

Lacoste and le FLEUR* and back with more goods.

More than four years after their inaugural collaboration, the fashion brands have reconnected on a unisex range for fall/winter 2023. le FLEUR* founder Tyler, the Creator teased the release via Instagram on Thursday, sharing the collection’s full lookbook on Instagram: “Tyler Okonma and [Lacoste creative director] @Louise_Trotter_ for @Lacoste by @leFleuer,” he captioned one of the Stories, which also credited photographer Luis “Panch” Perez.

The upcoming collection goes heavy on the prep and streetwear vibes, as it offers a selection of short-sleeve polos; collared knitwear; varsity jackets; graphic tees; and chunky, cable-knit cardigans, most of which feature the le FLEUR* flower and Lacoste crocodile co-branding.

“Louise is a God and these pieces are little angels, especially the pink shirt,” Tyer said in a press release. "I will wear these tan pants with every outfit for the next three years.” ‌

You can check out the le FLEUR* x Lacoste fall/winter 2023 collection in the images below. The pieces will be available on Oct. 11 at Lacoste locations, lefleur.la, lacoste.com, and a limited retail space at Champs-Élysées in Paris.