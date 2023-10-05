Tyler, the Creator on Latest le FLEUR* x Lacoste Collab: ‘I Will Wear These Tan Pants With Every Outfit for the Next Three Years’

The preppy unisex range will drop online and at select retailers later this month.

Oct 05, 2023
Publicist
Publicist

Lacoste and le FLEUR* and back with more goods.

More than four years after their inaugural collaboration, the fashion brands have reconnected on a unisex range for fall/winter 2023. le FLEUR* founder Tyler, the Creator teased the release via Instagram on Thursday, sharing the collection’s full lookbook on Instagram: “Tyler Okonma and [Lacoste creative director] @Louise_Trotter_ for @Lacoste by @leFleuer,” he captioned one of the Stories, which also credited photographer Luis “Panch” Perez.

The upcoming collection goes heavy on the prep and streetwear vibes, as it offers a selection of short-sleeve polos; collared knitwear; varsity jackets; graphic tees; and chunky, cable-knit cardigans, most of which feature the le FLEUR* flower and Lacoste crocodile co-branding.

“Louise is a God and these pieces are little angels, especially the pink shirt,” Tyer said in a press release. "I will wear these tan pants with every outfit for the next three years.” ‌

You can check out the le FLEUR* x Lacoste fall/winter 2023 collection in the images below. The pieces will be available on Oct. 11 at Lacoste locations, lefleur.la, lacoste.com, and a limited retail space at Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Tyler The CreatorLacoste

