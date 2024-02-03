N.O.R.E. Says He Consults Jay-Z Before Buying Watches

N.O.R.E. has revealed he has to touch base with Jay-Z before he purchases a watch, given the Brooklyn rap legend's affinity for luxury timepieces.

The Drink Champs host paid a visit to the Wrist Check podcast on Friday and explained why he reaches out to Jay to get his opinion on buying a timepiece. According to N.O.R.E., Jay won't ever tell him not to get a watch, but he will give his opinion if he's really feeling a specific one. N.O.R.E also said he reaches out to Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, but given Hov's history with watches, he tops the list.

"I won't buy a watch unless I speak to certain people," he said. "JAY-Z's top of the list. He does not answer me all the time. But I think that's respect. I think that if he doesn't like the watch, he won't say, 'N.O.R.E., don't do that.'"

He continued, "He's too rich and too smart and too fly to say 'N.O.R.E., no. Don't get that,' because he knows. I don't know if he knows or not, but he's one of them. When I got the Nautilus, and when I got the Aquanaut, I sent him both pictures. And his exact words were, 'Get both them bitches!'"