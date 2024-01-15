Walmart Taps Into Streetwear With Darryl Brown’s Midwest Kids Capsule Collection

Darryl Brown has always wanted his brands to be accessible to everyone.

Because of that, the designer, who runs his eponymous workwear label Darryl Brown and streetwear brand Midwest Kids, thought partnering with Walmart for its Black & Unlimited initiative, which supports Black-owned brands, made a lot of sense.

“For me, it's like a dream come true in a lot of ways,” says Brown of the partnership. “Like you said, Walmart is a huge heritage brand. It's a huge conglomerate. It’s not even a household name brand. It is a way of life brand. So many people go to Walmart. Walmart is like air almost, you know what I mean?”

Brown has worked with his partner Destanie Rodriguez to design a Midwest Kids capsule collection for Walmart and NTWRK centered around planting seeds and giving flowers. Brown, who previously styled Kanye West, says the folks at NTWRK helped develop the concept, which is about honoring people while they are here. Brown gave flowers to men in his life who supported him, including DJ Steph Floss, a well-known DJ from Cleveland, Yohannan “Yogi” Terrell, founder of the Columbus Fashion Alliance, and Jeron Ellis, an Army vet and Brown’s childhood friend.

“It seems weird to be getting flowers,” says Brown, who moved from Los Angeles back to Ohio, his hometown, a couple of years ago. “A lot of the guys never even had flowers given to them. Most people want to give you flowers after you die and say we need to lift him up and he’s amazing. But we wanted to take it a step further. While people are alive, let's give them flowers. And then at the same time, we're also planting seeds.”

The collection, which will be available on Walmart.com, and in 700 Walmart stores starting today, includes a Midwest Kids logo T-shirt ($9.98), a graphic T-shirt featuring florals designed by Rodriguez with a “Planting Seeds and Giving Flowers Daily” graphic on the chest ($9.98), and a Midwest Kids graphic hoodie and matching joggers with floral details ($19.98). A varsity jacket and bucket hat will be available on NTWRK via a $1 drawing.

Here, Brown talks about his partnership with Walmart, how he navigates the ups and downs of running a brand, and what it feels like when LeBron James wears his clothes.