10 Great Holiday Gifts to Buy From Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Theraguns, iPads, Nikon cameras, headphones, toys and more. Here are some of the best deals to snag during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Oct 10, 2023

Yes, it's already October. And that means the holidays are just weeks away. While most of us look to get our holiday shopping in during Black Friday, it's always nice to get some shopping done even earlier.

Amazon Prime is here to help. The biggest perk of being an Amazon Prime member is accessing exclusive annual sales with deep discounts on everything from noise-canceling headphones to iPads. And if you missed Prime Day earlier this year, you’re in luck because today is the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Today and tomorrow, Amazon will have a number of great deals on electronics, home appliances, toys, video games, and more.

Trust us, clicking around on Amazon beats lining up in front of a big box retailer hours after eating Thanksgiving dinner. There’re so many amazing deals being offered between these two days that you’ll surely find an item here that will make the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones. Here are the best holiday gifts you can buy right now from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $249 (orig. price $329)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Who wouldn't like owning an iPad? If you're looking for a gift that will likely please anyone, you can't go wrong with Apple's classic tablet. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get a slightly older model for just $249. The 9th Generation iPad doesn't have Apple's new M1 chip. This model is only two years old after all. But it still runs well on Apple's old A13 chip. It's also the only iPad sold today that still has a built-in headphone jack. Don't we all miss those? This was already the most affordable iPad you can buy right now, so this Amazon Prime Big Deal Day offer just made the price even sweeter. 

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $39.99 (orig. price $59.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com


Any parents reading this may dread the sound of their children playing Call of Duty or other popular video games into the wee hours of the night. Thankfully, gaming headsets exist. Razer is one of the most trusted video game accessories labels and these headphones are perfect for any passionate gamer. They're compatible with the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PCs through a USB connection. The headphones boast surround sound, 50-mm drivers, gel-infused cushions, and a detachable microphone. These headphones are currently on sale for nearly half-price and it's gift that benefits gamers and those who live with them.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $248 (orig. price $348)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

AirPods can only go so far when it comes to sound. While many of us prefer the convenience of earbuds, a solid pair of headphones truly makes a world of difference. These pairs of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and will truly make a great gift for anyone who doesn't own a solid pair of headphones already. These headphones last for up to 30 hours and only take 10 minutes to charge. Touch Sensor controls let you easily control music and answer phone calls without ever having to pull out your phone. Like AirPods, these headphones can even detect when you wear them and will pause playback whenever they're removed. When comparing the price to the AirPods Max, this Sony headphones deal is truly a steal. 

Nikon Z 7II with Zoom Lens

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $3,096.95 (orig. price $3,596.95)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

We all know someone who's passionate about photography. Whether they're photographing street style looks, sports, birds, or nature, a solid camera can make for an unforgettable gift. Unfortunately, top of the line models from popular brands can cost thousands. If you're looking to splurge on that special photographer in your life, Nikon has this insane Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer. This Nikon Z 7II comes with a Zoom Lens and is being heavily discounted by $500. While it's a pricey gift to buy, this Nikon camera is considered to be one of the best cameras on the market today and truly designed for professional photographers or serious hobbyists. So it will be a gift be used and appreciated for years by those who truly understand the art of photography. 

Dyson Cool Tower Fan

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $249.99 (orig. price $369.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Even though summer is over, a good fan is a household essential. While air conditioners are great for hot summer days, they'll run your electric bill up. Instead, consider buying a solid fan that can oscillate a cool breeze throughout the room and circulate air to make it less stuffy. Unfortunately, many fans are kind of ugly. Thankfully, Dyson makes some really elegant models that are able to move around air without traditional fan blades. This Dyson Cool Tower Fan features the brand's proprietary Air Multiplier technology that moves surrounding air. It boasts 10 different airflow settings, includes a remote control, and a sleep timer. These fans are being discounted by nearly $120 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and would make a great gift for those especially worried about buying floor fans with children in mind. 

LEGO 'Star Wars' AT-AT Walker

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $118.99 (orig. price $169.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

If you're struggling to figure out a solid gift for a pop culture buff or a child obsessed with outer space, this Star Wars LEGO set is worth considering. This set captures an iconic scene where Luke Skywalker takes out an Imperial AT-AT walker in The Empire Strikes Back. It boasts 1,267 pieces and includes six LEGO Star Wars mini figures. The LEGO AT-AT boasts posable legs, a posable head with an openable cockpit that fits three minifigures, and spring-loaded shooters. The set even includes a speeder bike. Whether you're giving this to a kid or an adult Star Wars buff, LEGO sets are timeless and bring a smile to anyone's face. 

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $99.99 (orig. price $159.95)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Everyone loves soda but lugging it home from the grocery store can be annoying. Who really wants to lug a 12-pack home every other week? Thankfully, SodaStream provides a solution for soda lovers by giving them the ability to make their own soda at home. This is another full proof gift idea being offered during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for a steal. This bundle includes a SodaStream Terra machine that makes sparkling water at the push of a button, two 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter reusable carbonating bottles, and two small bottles of flavoring syrup. The ability to make unlimited amounts of soda is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Another plus, is that whoever you give this to will likely end up buying less soda sold in single-use plastic bottles or aluminum cans. At $60 off, this deal cannot be slept on. 

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $84.99 (orig. price $99.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Yeah, this isn't necessarily the biggest price cut to be found within Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' offerings. However, an air purifier is truly a gift that would be appreciated by absolutely anyone. It makes rooms smell better and helps out allergy sufferers year-round. Even if someone happens to have one, they could likely use another. So here's another full proof gift idea that you can get for a discount. 

Theragun Prime

Amazon.com

Sale Price: $209 (orig. price $266.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Massage guns aren't just great for athletes. Really, anyone can enjoy the percussive therapy these Theraguns have to offer. That means Theraguns are another holiday gift that are nearly impossible to hate. Each of these massage guns comes with four attachments and can be set to five different speeds. It can be attached to a Bluetooth app that lets you access special massage sessions or tweak the massage gun to your specifications. This Amazon Prime Big Deal Day offering knocks a cool $90 off the price. So why not get it now and keep it in your stash as an emergency Christmas gift once December comes around? 

Original Peloton Bike

Amazon

Sale Price: $1,045 (orig. price $1,445)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Has your loved one been eyeing a Peloton bike for some time? While all of us would love to participate in this fitness trend, the price of these bikes creates sticker shock. Thankfully, one of the biggest offers being sold during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are these Pelton bikes discounted by $400. Even if this big ticket gift isn’t necessarily on your loved one’s wishlist, the gift of an solid exercise machine is priceless for any fitness enthusiast.

