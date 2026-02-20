Stüssy Releases Spring 2026 Collection: Rain Jackets, Snakeskin, and More

The new arrivals, available at stussy.com and select chapter stores including its New York City flagship, include structured denim, logo-bearing hoodies, rain jackets in bright yellow and pink, and snakeskin print.

Stüssy, named one of Complex’s Best Streetwear Brands of 2025, is known for timeless wardrobe staples—plus killer collabs, like the Nike Baltoro hiking boot.

The brand also hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 as part of a collaboration with Junya Watanabe. The prep-infused collection included pants stickered with Stüssy logos, Oxford shirts, and co-branded tees.

See more from Stüssy’s spring 2026 collection below.