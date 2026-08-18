Interview: Eberechi Eze On Time, Triumph & Staying True To Who You Are

On August 23, 2025, social media erupted with the news of Eberechi Eze signing for his boyhood club, Arsenal.



A magnetic announcement captivated the footballing world, as Arsenal legend Ian Wright welcomed him home in a now-iconic video. Impassioned, proud and excited for the terrific season ahead, Wright was effusive in expressing what it means to be a Gunner. At his unveiling at the Emirates, Eze walked out in the home kit wearing a Casio watch—a vintage classic in green that reflected his character and taste.



In May, 2026, it was announced that Eze had become a global ambassador for G-SHOCK, becoming a face of the brand he has been connected with since he was a kid. The second full circle moment.



The baller from South London had completed a remarkable footballing journey, regaining his dream footing at the club he had always loved and helping them lift the Premier League trophy after a 22-year wait. Like many talents before him, Eze’s path was marked by trials and tribulations, including being released by clubs and navigating a winding route back to Arsenal, who let him go at 13. His story is one many can identify with and champion. Hailing from Greenwich, the centrepoint of time itself, Eze never let go of his dream of reaching the pinnacle of the game. It took time, patience and an unwavering belief in letting things work out as they were meant to.



The announcement of Eze’s ambassadorial role with G-SHOCK was timely. This is a partnership built not simply on endorsement, but authenticity and shared ethos. G-SHOCKs were once a South London staple, worn in a variety of colours that complemented countless fits—which is where Eze’s appreciation for the brand comes from. Born in 1983, G-SHOCK was created by Kikuo Ibe and engineered to withstand a 10-metre fall, 10 metres of water resistance and 10 years of battery life. Coincidentally, as a number 10, Eze has endured a decade of being tested at football’s highest level.



For Eze, Casio is a watch brand he genuinely loves, with a collection spanning a range of colours and models. While it might be easy to follow the trend for expensive timepieces, that simply doesn’t reflect who he is. G-SHOCK’s distinctive design, accessibility and philosophy of hard work, resilience and never giving up closely mirror Eze’s own journey. Complex UK sat down with him to talk all about it.

COMPLEX: First things first, congratulations on winning the Premier League. I’m a Liverpool fan, but trust me: as a fellow South Londoner, I can’t put into words how proud I am of you and your journey. How are you feeling right now?

Eberechi Eze: Big respect! No words, man! For real. I’m trying to enjoy this as much as possible; it’s a big, big blessing. I’m just grateful.



How did last season feel for you?

Last season was a special one because of the journey. From how things started and me arriving, to the ups and downs I’ve gone through personally and what we’ve experienced as a team collectively, it’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Although we were top for basically the whole season, it still felt like a complete journey—a special one, with so much learning and so many powerful moments. Again, I’m just grateful for it all.



I imagine that, throughout this journey, there’s a developmental process at every stage that takes time to adjust to. What have you learned so far during your time at Arsenal?

I think I’ve always believed that being process-driven is the best way to approach things, but being at Arsenal has really cemented that way of thinking. You can’t control the outside noise, the results to an extent, or other people’s opinions. What you can control is what’s immediately in front of you—that’s what you have to focus on and really hammer down on every single day, in every moment you can. That’s ultimately how you get the best out of the journey. Speaking of time, your unveiling last year saw you donning a Casio watch—the Classic Analogue Green Strap Watch: clean, sharp and iconic within the brand. Where did your appreciation for Casio begin?

I’ve been wearing Casios—gold Casios, black Casios, and G-Shocks—since I was 12 or 13. My older brother and his friends used to rock them, so back then, I was looking up to these guys wearing G-SHOCKs and Casios. It’s always been a thing for me. Wearing them is something that has stuck with me from a young age. I try not to stray too far from who I am or get lost in a world that can be so crazy. It’s one of those things that keeps me grounded and connected to who I was when I was a kid.



What excites you about becoming a face of G-Shock, and the ethos you and Casio as a brand share?

I think this is special. For me, personally, as I said, being someone who has been wearing it from a young age, it’s genuine, it’s real, and it’s not just a partnership. Even if you didn’t pay me to wear it, I’d still be wearing it anyway. So the love is there, the connection is there, and the mindset of what we want to achieve together is deep-rooted in truth, faith, and what we stand for. So, it’s a special connection, and I’m grateful to God for it.

When I think of time and you as a baller, I think about your connection to South London—your name ringing bells in the streets, and the support you’ve had from back then all the way to the heights of the game. When you reflect on your journey, how do you perceive time itself?

When I was younger, I was very fixated on the future and what I wanted to achieve—the aspirations and goals that I had. I think that’s what drove me to work the way that I work now, and believe the way that I believe. My eyes were really set on what I wanted to achieve and what I wanted to get out of football itself. As I’ve grown up, it’s turned into more appreciation and focusing on the present moment, living it as powerfully and intensely as I possibly can. Of course, as a kid, it’s natural to wish you were older, wishing you were doing what you dream of doing. Now that I’m doing it, I use that as a reminder: this is what you dreamed of; you are doing what you always wanted. So, live it now. Be present and enjoy it as much as possible. Love life.



That’s a great way to look at it. Casio watches are recognised for their sleek Japanese design, as well as their affordability. At this stage of your career, you could afford some ridiculously expensive watches, so I wonder: do you ever have to catch yourself and remind yourself to stay true to that authenticity when it comes to what you invest in?

For me, it’s pretty easy. I’ve never really got into watches like that. I’ve always seen them as something that other people wear. People love watches; they love getting new ones. I’ve never really caught that bug. Whereas this feels authentic because I would always wear Casio, wherever I was. It wasn’t really about trying to be anything else other than an expression of myself. So, I’d buy different colours of Casios. I’m buying all types of colours, different G-SHOCKs, and that’s just my thing. I’ve never really had to catch myself, in that sense; I see them for what they are, and I just try to enjoy what I like as much as possible.



I feel like when anyone reaches a certain level in life, there’s a temptation to become inauthentic and start following the crowd.

I’ve been there and done that as well. It’s natural when you’re young and coming through, given the experiences you go through. I guess I’m grateful for the people around me and my faith, which have helped steer me and navigate the opportunities that have come my way.

You’ve become synonymous with South London and its relationship with football, alongside others who have become key parts of this growing story. What does South London mean to Eze?

South London… I don’t know how to describe that! It’s a powerful place to grow up in. I feel like it shapes the way you think, how you operate and navigate life, and it’s deeply connected to creativity. I feel like it shows, as it has in my game and in a lot of the players from South. You see that type of mentality and attitude towards the game. It’s about enjoying and expressing yourself, and ultimately being free. Being from London itself, I feel like it connects you to the whole world. It’s open, and you try to be open, receiving people in the best way. So South, and London more generally, I feel like, has shaped the way that I think.



Lastly, it’s around that time of year when loads of academy prospects are released from their clubs. I wanted to give you a scenario: for the aspiring ballers going through a tough time with their club situation, do you have an affirmation or a word of advice for them to continue on their path?

I would say your responsibility is to apply yourself maximally to whatever it is you choose to do. Secondly, trust God with all your heart. Know that if you have those two things connected, that’s where I believe the fruit is grown and nurtured, and that’s where success is. That’s my formula and how I see life: applying yourself maximally, doing everything you can to be the best, and truly trusting God that He’s going to work it out, whatever way it looks like. It might not be what you think, but it’s what’s best for you. So, having that mantra for the journey is everything.