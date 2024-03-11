John Cena Goes Nude at 2024 Oscars to Present Best Costume Design Award

John Cena pulled a wild stunt at the 2024 Oscars when he presented the award for best costume design fully nude.

On Sunday, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and Cena planned the bit paying homage to the naked man who ran on stage during the 1974 ceremony. In his monologue, Kimmel asked how wild it would be if someone streaked across the stage today. At that moment, Cena poked his head from behind the curtain, telling Kimmel that he didn't want to go through with the skit since they were at an "elegant" event.

Kimmel stated the moment was supposed to be "a joke" with Cena replying, "The male body is not a joke!"

The part-time professional wrestler then arrived on stage to present the award bare-naked and covered his genitals with a sign that read "Costume Design." Cena did his best to carefully walk towards the mic without showing any of his goods while the audience roared in laughter.

Cena said he couldn't read the envelope as his hands were rather busy, but the camera cut away before showing him wearing a golden toga. The award went to the film "Poor Things" which was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.