Uniqlo Launches First Standalone Hijab Collection in Malaysia and Indonesia

Key Takeaways
- Uniqlo is launching its first standalone, permanent hijab collection under its LifeWear label in Malaysia and Indonesia, offering three styles — AIRism UV Protection, Satin, and Georgette — priced at about RM 59.90 (US$15) each in a one-size triangular cut.
- The AIRism hijab is built for hot, humid weather with moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric, the Georgette comes in 12 lightweight, fluid shades, and the Satin is offered in six richer tones for dressier occasions.
- Targeting the world’s largest Muslim population in Indonesia and a Muslim-majority in Malaysia, the launch expands Uniqlo’s modest-wear push beyond its earlier Hana Tajima collaborations into a dedicated hijab line.
Uniqlo has unveiled a line of hijabs it will be selling to consumers in Malaysia and Indonesia.
According to Fact Magazine, the Japanese retailer's first standalone hijab collection debuts in the Southeast Asia countries on August 17. The launch marks a shift from the brand's earlier modest-wear work, and centers functionality and accessibility for women of Muslim faith.
The range is designed under LifeWear label and includes three options: the AIRism UV Protection hijab for everyday wear, the Satin hijab for dressier occasions, and the Georgette hijab for softness and versatility. Each style is priced at RM 59.90 (around $15 U.S.) and comes in a one-size, triangular cut.
The three styles are designed for distinct occasions. The AIRism version uses moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric built for hot and humid conditions. The Georgette, available in 12 shades including olive, navy, pale blue, and deep wine, is lightweight and boasts a fluid drape. The Satin is offered in six rich tones including rust, red, and black.
The markets for Uniqlo’s debut hijab collection make sense: Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population of over 240 million, and more than 22 million people in Malaysia are of Muslim faith, roughly 63 percent of the population.
The brand has delved into modest styles before, including in a previous collaboration with Muslim British-Japanese fashion designer Hana Tajima as part of LifeWear designs.