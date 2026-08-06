Uniqlo Launches First Standalone Hijab Collection in Malaysia and Indonesia

Uniqlo has unveiled a line of hijabs it will be selling to consumers in Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to Fact Magazine, the Japanese retailer's first standalone hijab collection debuts in the Southeast Asia countries on August 17. The launch marks a shift from the brand's earlier modest-wear work, and centers functionality and accessibility for women of Muslim faith.

The range is designed under LifeWear label and includes three options: the AIRism UV Protection hijab for everyday wear, the Satin hijab for dressier occasions, and the Georgette hijab for softness and versatility. Each style is priced at RM 59.90 (around $15 U.S.) and comes in a one-size, triangular cut.