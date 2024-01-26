Tierra Whack Unleashes "Shower Song"

Tierra Whack has dropped off her latest track, “Shower Song,” alongside a music video.
It’s the first single from her upcoming debut album, World Wide Whack, slated for release on March 15.
The Alex Da Corte-directed visual is a portal into Whack’s world—and we see the Philly artist lounging in bed against a backdrop of vibrant hues before she starts getting ready for her day.
“I sound great / When I'm singin’ in the shower / Soap and water give me powers,” she sings during the chorus. Also, true to Whack’s nature, the song is only 90 seconds long.
To promote her new song and upcoming project, Tierra wheat-pasted posters at eight different high-traffic locations in her hometown.
“Shower Song” follows Whack’s one-off songs from last year, “Chanel Pit” and the Jumbo Mix of “Millions.” In 2021, she dropped off a series of three EPs, but the last full-length project we got from her was 2018’s Whack World, which boasted 15 songs at one minute each.
Watch the video for “Shower Song” up top.