SKIMS Loungewear Campaign Features College Basketball's Top Players Ahead of March Madness

Like the rest of us, SKIMS is officially gearing up for March Madness.
The loungewear brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, shared the SKIMS Men's March All-Star team on Monday, which consists of six top college basketball players, all of whom could make a big impact when the tournament kicks off later this week.
On the team are Caleb Love (Arizona), Donovan Clingan (UConn), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Jared McCain (Duke), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky), and Paxson Wojcik (UNC), all of whom also rock new SKIMS Mens Terry collection on the new SLAM magazine cover.
"Each of these leading players boasts a distinct set of skills, represents a top basketball school, and comes from a unique background, but they all have one thing in common: their obsession with peak performance and comfort," a press release for the collection reads.
Last Oct., SKIMS became an official partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. SKIMS currently has a stacked athlete roster, consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and more.
The SKIMS Mens Terry collection will be available in five loungewear styles and four signature colorways: military, oxide, oxblood and washed obsidian. The collection goes live on the official SKIMS website beginning Mar. 21 at 9 a.m. PST.