SKIMS Loungewear Campaign Features College Basketball's Top Players Ahead of March Madness

Like the rest of us, SKIMS is officially gearing up for March Madness.

The loungewear brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, shared the SKIMS Men's March All-Star team on Monday, which consists of six top college basketball players, all of whom could make a big impact when the tournament kicks off later this week.

On the team are Caleb Love (Arizona), Donovan Clingan (UConn), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Jared McCain (Duke), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky), and Paxson Wojcik (UNC), all of whom also rock new SKIMS Mens Terry collection on the new SLAM magazine cover.