North Face Offers Discount for U.K. Customers Who Take Its 'Allyship in the Outdoors' Course

The North Face aims to boost their efforts toward racial inclusion.

Launched in November, the clothing brand has a one-hour course on social consciousness titled "Allyship in the Outdoors." Designated for individuals based in the United Kingdom, the course features four interactive models for educating users about racism and biases, and now offers a 20 percent discount for those who complete it.

The course assures that it strives "to help you be a better ally and to make the outdoors a safer and more welcoming place for everyone." The North Face expounds on its purpose for the course, which is to broaden safe outdoor activity for all, regardless of race.

“Privilege can give us access to the outdoors,” the course explains. “In this particular context we refer to ‘white privilege’ meaning that your race and skin color can give you access to the outdoors when others can be excluded because of historic, enduring racism and biases,”

However, the intention of the North Face offended some former buyers, who accused the company of being "woke" and announced that they'd be boycotting.