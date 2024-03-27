Kim Kardashian Sued by Estate of Artist Donald Judd for Showcasing Alleged Knockoff Furniture

The Judd Foundation filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian for claims made in a 2022 YouTube video of her SKKN by Kim office.

In the since-removed video, Kardashian highlighted what she called "Donald Judd tables," adding that the pieces "totally blend in with the seats."

But the foundation that oversees the estate of the late minimalist visual artist claims that the dining set is inauthentic. In the lawsuit, West Hollywood interior design firm Clements Design is named. According to the New York Times, Clements is being sued by the Judd Foundation for trademark and copyright infringement.

“Consumers are likely to believe Judd Foundation and the Donald Judd brand are connected or affiliated with, or otherwise sponsored or endorsed Ms. Kardashian,” reads the suit. “Judd Foundation categorically prohibits customers from using purchased Donald Judd furniture for marketing and promotional purposes.”