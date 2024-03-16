Kim Kardashian lost some fashion cred after posting a mismatched outfit she wore during a recent Paris trip.

On Friday, the socalite and entrepreneur shared an Instagram carousel captioned "Paris Files," that began with a couple shots of Kardashian looking glam. But the post tragically ended with the SKIMS founder in arguably her worst fit yet.

In the penumalate image, Kardashian wore a heavily layered ensemble with stacked camis in lace, pink and animal print over a dark tee and long sleeved top, along with lace thigh-high stockings beneath black boots. Kardashian's pose was also less confident in comparison to the earlier two photos, making the look a miss for some of her followers.

"Is this a joke?" commented one person, while another wrote, "Kim what you doin wit all them camis."