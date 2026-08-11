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Cash Cobain and Jayda Cheaves Are the Faces of True Religion’s Next Generation

Cobain and Cheaves celebrate two decades of True Religion's distinct identity in the Iconography Capsule.

True Religion
True Religion

Cash Cobain and Jayda Cheaves are here to reintroduce the unmistakable identity of True Religion in the brand’s Fall 2026 campaign.

To celebrate True Religion’s Iconography Capsule, which includes more than two decades of one-of-a-kind denim stitching and distinct design, rapper Cobain and entrepreneur Cheaves represent the brand’s new collection, which includes premium denim, relaxed jeans, graphic tees, matching sets, fleece hoodies and more pieces just in time for the season.

Additionally, True Religion invites fans to ponder what makes them “recognizable” with an August 11 casting call spanning social, retail and activations. Two winners, one for menswear and one for womenswear, will star in True Religion’s "Ones to Watch" social content series, will receive travel accommodations to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, go on a True Religion shopping spree and make their billboard debut.

“True Religion has always stood for authenticity," stated Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. "For more than two decades, our brand has been instantly recognizable because we've stayed true to who we are. This campaign extends that same idea to the people shaping culture today - those who stand out not by following trends, but by defining their own path.

“Jayda and Cash embody that spirit, and now, we're inviting the next generation to show us what makes them impossible to overlook,” D’Arcy continued.

The casting event will also occur at True Religion’s LA flagship on August 22, which will showcase DJ performances, exclusive giveaways and feature creator hosts.

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