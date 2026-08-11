Cash Cobain and Jayda Cheaves Are the Faces of True Religion’s Next Generation

Cash Cobain and Jayda Cheaves are here to reintroduce the unmistakable identity of True Religion in the brand’s Fall 2026 campaign. To celebrate True Religion’s Iconography Capsule, which includes more than two decades of one-of-a-kind denim stitching and distinct design, rapper Cobain and entrepreneur Cheaves represent the brand’s new collection, which includes premium denim, relaxed jeans, graphic tees, matching sets, fleece hoodies and more pieces just in time for the season.

Additionally, True Religion invites fans to ponder what makes them “recognizable” with an August 11 casting call spanning social, retail and activations. Two winners, one for menswear and one for womenswear, will star in True Religion’s "Ones to Watch" social content series, will receive travel accommodations to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, go on a True Religion shopping spree and make their billboard debut.